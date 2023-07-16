Women's World Cup 2023 women’s World Cup schedule, standings and groups Each dot represents a game JULy AUGUST T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 Group stage AUGUST S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals 3rd place Final Each dot represents a game JULy AUGUST T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 Group stage AUGUST S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals 3rd place Final Each dot represents a game JULy T F S S M T W T F S S M 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Group stage AUGUST T W T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Group stage Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals 3rd place Final Each dot represents a game July August T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Group stage Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals 3rd place Final

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2023 women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin this week in New Zealand and Australia, as the U.S. women’s national team makes its push for an unprecedented third consecutive title at the global event. Group-stage play kicks off Thursday, with co-host New Zealand set to meet Norway and the tournament’s other co-host, Australia, scheduled to face Ireland. A Nigeria-Canada match scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Friday (local time) is the first to cause some confusion for those watching the event in Eastern time, where it will air at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Americans, who are in Group E, open their World Cup campaign against Vietnam on Friday night (Eastern), then meet the Netherlands on July 26 before wrapping up group-stage play against Portugal on Aug. 1.

The group stage schedule is listed below. This page will update with scores and group standings as play continues.

All dates and times are adjusted for the Eastern time.

Group A

There’s no softer group at the World Cup than this quartet, which features co-host New Zealand — a women’s soccer minnow that enters the tournament in a poor run of form — as its seeded team. That bodes well for Norway, a onetime powerhouse looking to climb back to elite status, as well as Switzerland and the Philippines, two burgeoning programs trying to make a name for themselves on the global stage.

Group A standings

Group B

Group B is headlined by a pair of bona fide World Cup contenders, with Australia playing on home soil after making a run to the Olympic semifinals in 2021 and Canada coming off a gold medal at those Tokyo Games. Nigeria, meanwhile, has the talent to spring an upset or two — if off-field issues don’t interfere — while first-time qualifier Ireland is the group’s wild card.

Group B standings

Advertisement

Group C

A rising power and a fading force headline Group C. Laden with talent and dysfunction, Spain will seek to establish itself as a World Cup contender. Once-mighty Japan will be out to reclaim its place among the global elite. And just making it this far is a moral victory for Zambia and Costa Rica.

Group C standings

Group D

An England team coming off Euro 2022 glory and boasting the talent to win it all this summer is the headliner in Group D. The battle for the group’s second spot in the knockout round should come down to Denmark, long a sleeping giant, and a China team that has struggled to live up to its storied legacy. Haiti, one of the tournament’s biggest underdogs, rounds out the group.

Group D standings

Advertisement

Group E

Out of 24 group-stage games since 1991, the United States has lost only one — to Sweden in 2011. That record positions the Americans as the favorite in Group E. To finish atop the group, they’ll have to get past the Netherlands, the team they defeated in the 2019 final. (This is only the second time in World Cup history, men’s or women’s, that the winner and runner-up of the previous edition start in the same group. It also happened in 2014.) Portugal and Vietnam are making their World Cup debuts.

Group E standings

Group F

This group has the potential to be one of the most interesting in the tournament. What will France look like with a new coach and several key players back in the fold? How far can Brazil go — especially at what will probably be the final World Cup for global icon Marta? After her standout club season, what will we see from Jamaican star Khadija “Bunny” Shaw on the international stage? Can first-timer Panama take some points off these opponents?

Group F standings

Advertisement

Group G

Sweden has a significant opportunity: For the first time since 1999, it won’t have to face the United States in the group stage. (The Swedes have finished atop their group just once, in 2011.) In the race for that top spot, they will meet Italy, which topped its group in 2019 and is out for redemption after a poor performance at Euro 2022. South Africa and Argentina are both seeking their first win at a World Cup.

Group G standings

Group H

Germany, the only nation other than the United States to win multiple women’s World Cups, is a contender to go far this year, and it will begin as the heavy favorite in Group H. The remaining three teams will fight to secure that second spot: Colombia is back after last reaching the World Cup in 2015, while South Korea didn’t make it out of the group in 2019. Morocco, the Africa Cup of Nations runner-up, will be the first Arab country to compete at a women’s World Cup.

Group H standings

Advertisement