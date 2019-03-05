FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2013 file photo, an exercise rider takes a horse for a workout at Santa Anita Park with palm trees and the San Gabriel Mountains as a backdrop in Arcadia, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says a 21st horse has died at Santa Anita. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday, March 5, 2019, because the fatality has not been announced publicly. A total of 21 horses have died since the racetrack’s winter meet began on Dec. 26. (Jae C. Hong, File/Associated Press)

ARCADIA, Calif. — A track official says Santa Anita is canceling racing indefinitely to re-examine the dirt surface after the deaths of 21 horses in the last two months.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, tells The Associated Press that officials feel confident in the track surface but want to be “very proactive” and do all the testing that needs to be done.

Ritvo said Tuesday that racing won’t be held this weekend, when two major races were scheduled: the San Felipe for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopefuls and the Santa Anita Handicap for older horses. He wouldn’t speculate on when racing would resume.

The latest fatality occurred during training on Tuesday, when a 4-year-old filly got injured and was euthanized.

