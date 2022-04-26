2nd horse in 2 days dies in training at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. — A filly died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, the track’s second such death in two days and fifth this year.
A 3-year-old filly named Magnolia on Monday suffered a musculoskeletal injury in training and was euthanized, the board said. Trained by Simon Callaghan, she won her only start last year at Del Mar and had earnings of $42,000.
Of the five deaths at Santa Anita this year, four happened during training and one during a race, the CHRB said.
That’s down sharply from 2019 when 42 horses died at the track, prompting a slew of rules changes.
Last year, 12 horses died at Santa Anita and 17 died in 2020.
At Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County, six horses have died this year — five in training and one in a race.
