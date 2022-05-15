3 CFL teams cancel opening practices amid work stoppage

TORONTO — Three Canadian Football league teams canceled their opening training-camp practices Sunday, a day after the league and players union broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.
“We shouldn’t be out here right now,” Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman said. “The rest of the league’s on strike. We voted to be on strike as well, but the Alberta laws are a little bit different, so we’re required to be out here, but we stand with the PA and everything. Hopefully, we can get this resolved and get back to playing football.”
The lone previous CFL strike came in 1974 and was resolved before the start of the season.