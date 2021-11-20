Two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe of the U.S. finished eighth.
Jackson switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby. She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport.
In the men’s 500, Laurent Dubreuil of Canada won in 34.573 over Russia’s Artem Arefyev.
Nils van der Poel of Sweden won the men’s 10,000 in 12 minutes, 38.928 seconds.
