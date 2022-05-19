3 injured in Murray St softball team bus crash in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three people were injured when the chartered bus carrying the Murray State softball team was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police said.
The school said that others aboard were safe and unharmed.
Murray State (40-16-1) won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last week to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth. The third-seeded Racers are scheduled to face No. 2 seed Stanford on Friday in Tuscaloosa in the double-elimination event.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said its Highway Patrol Division responded to an accident Wednesday on State Road 13 in Fayette County between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered bus carrying 26 passengers.
The three injured people were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment, police said.
