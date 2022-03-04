Baez and Vargas, both assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tested positive for Stanozolol, synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.
Seventeen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Players with major league contracts have not been tested since Dec. 1 while Major League Baseball and the players’ association negotiate following the expiration of the labor contract and Joint Drug Program.
___
