Previously, two-time U.S. women’s champion Alysa Liu tested positive, as did Amber Glenn. Both dropped out after competing in the short program, when Liu was third. She is expected to be chosen for the Olympic squad later Saturday along with event winner Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen.
Defending pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier never made it on the ice in Nashville after he tested positive. They, like Liu, petitioned the national federation to be chosen for the Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier also are expected to be added for Beijing, where the United States has two spots in pairs.
___
More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports