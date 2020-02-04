The semifinals, consolation and championship games will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The winning team will earn an automatic berth to the 2020 USA Basketball 3X3 open national championship in May. The sport will make its Olympic debut this summer in Tokyo.
A team from the Colonial Athletic Association won last year’s tournament by going 7-0 in games at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.
