World Anti-Doping Agency investigators have provided evidence from the database of suspected doping to sports governing bodies and the ITA to prosecute cases.
The ITA said data relating to wrestlers Daria Leksina, Aleksey Shchekov, Elena Vostrikova was “indicative of the presence of banned substances in samples provided by the athletes in 2012.”
None of the three went on to compete at the Olympics or win medals at world championships.
