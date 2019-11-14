“I wasn’t in normal physical conditions to remain fast and competitive,” Lorenzo said in a news conference.

Lorenzo’s best finish of the season was 11th in May in France.

He won his MotoGP titles with Yamaha in 2010, 2012, and 2015. He won the 250cc championships in 2006 and 2007.

AD

He left Yamaha for Ducati in 2017, and this season joined Honda on a two-year contract.

Lorenzo said he has no future plans other than looking forward to a “long vacation with sun and beach.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD