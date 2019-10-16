The 29-year-old Phinney, whose parents, Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter-Phinney, were Olympic medalists, began his career on the track, where he competed in the individual pursuit at the 2008 Beijing Games.

He soon transitioned to the road, where he finished fourth in the road race and time trial at the 2012 London Games. Phinney also competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, completing a long comeback from a crash at the 2014 national championships that left him with career-threatening injuries.

Phinney won two gold medals in the individual pursuit at the world championships, another gold in the under-23 time trial and a fourth world gold as part of the BMC Racing Team in the team time trial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD