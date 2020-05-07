Ritzenhein leaves the sport as the fourth-fastest American marathoner in history; he clocked a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds in Chicago in 2012. He qualified for the 2004 and ’12 Olympics in the 10,000 meters, and also earned a spot in the 2008 Olympics marathon.
He was in the headlines last fall when Salazar, the leader of the Nike Oregon Project team, was banned for four years for his aggressive experiments using supplements and testosterone. According to the report detailing the circumstances that led to Salazar’s ban, Ritzenhein was one of the first of his athletes to question whether the infusions of a supplement called L-carnitine were being conducted in accordance with anti-doping rules.
Ritzenhein’s career was marred by injuries. In his post, he thanked his trainers and support staff for helping him overcome the ailments.
“I kept you very busy!” he wrote. “I had so many setbacks along the way. But I always had people who were there to help put the pieces back together and get me back on the start line.”
Ritzenhein was a standout at the University of Colorado, where he won a cross-country title in 2003 and finished runner-up in the 5,000 meters at the 2004 NCAA track and field championships.
“It was truly (an) amazing journey,” he posted. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter!”
