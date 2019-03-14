LOS ANGELES — Three-time world champion Peter Sagan and former Tour of California champion George Bennett will be at the start line when the most prestigious cycling race in the U.S. begins May 12.

Race organizers announced the men’s and women’s teams and some of their riders Thursday.

Sagan will be back to lead BORA-hansgrohe while adding to his record 16 stage wins, while former overall winner Tejay van Garderen will be back with EF Education First Pro Cycling. Other stars set to compete include Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish and Rohan Dennis.

Olympic gold medalist and world champion Anna Van der Breggen and reigning race champ Katie Hall will be back to headline the women’s race, which begins May 16.

Both races will end May 18 in Pasadena.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.