Detroit pitcher Hector Rodriguez and Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez were suspended for 60 games each following positive tests for the performing-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Both are on Dominican Summer League rosters.
Four players were given 60-day bans on Jan. 28 following positive tests for Stanozolol: Seattle pitcher Brayan Diaz, Chicago Cubs left-hander Carlos Garcia, Houston right-hander Jorge Geraldo and Texas right-hander Aron Vargas. All are on Dominican Summer League rosters.
