Jansrud is retiring weeks after making an unexpected recovery from a knee injury to compete at the Beijing Olympics, where he was seeking a medal from a fourth straight Winter Games.
He took gold in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and also won two silvers and two bronzes between 2010 and 2018 — twice sharing a podium with friend and teammate Aksel Lund Svindal.
Jansrud also won a world championships title in downhill in 2019, and topped the World Cup downhill standings in the 2014-15 season. He earned three more crystal globe trophies as the season-long champion in super-G.
A devoted fan of English soccer club Liverpool, Jansrud built a reputation as a smart and thoughtful athlete.
“In these perilous times, my retirement — and this post — feels meaningless,” Jansrud wrote in his post. “My thoughts and hopes are with the Ukrainian people. Stay strong.”
