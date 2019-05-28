LAS VEGAS — The 50th edition of World Series of Poker is kicking off in Las Vegas.

The seven-week poker festival that opens Tuesday will feature 89 events with an expected combined prize pool of more than $200 million.

To celebrate the milestone, owner Caesars Interactive Entertainment has scheduled an awards ceremony and a $500 buy-in, rake-free tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $5 million.

Caesars is allowing fans and others to choose some of the players who will be recognized at the ceremony. A panel will also put together a list of the 50 greatest poker players.

The series draws thousands of fans and players. It saw a record 123,000 entrants in 2018.

The famed no-limit Texas Hold ‘em main event starts July 3. ESPN and PokerGO will provide live coverage.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.