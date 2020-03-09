Earlier, Paris police said the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played without fans. Maracineanu said it was not possible to postpone the soccer match because of the “crowded” calendar.
France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The country reported 1,126 cases of the virus as of Sunday, up 19% from the day before and the second largest number of cases in Europe after Italy. So far, 19 people in France have died. Protests, exams and public transport could be exempt from the ban on large gatherings.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.