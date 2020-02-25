Poirot, who has 35 caps, replaced in the squad starting loosehead Cyril Baille, who damaged his right shoulder against Wales.
Also, hooker Camille Chat was not retained, while Lyon lock Killian Geraci was called up in place of Boris Palu.
France, which has the youngest squad in the tournament, is the only unbeaten team after three rounds.
