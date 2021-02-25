The French Rugby Federation said the unnamed player tested positive following another round of tests late Wednesday, prompting its medical committee to suspending training.
“The entire group is in isolation according to health protocol,” the FFR said, adding it was in “close contact with the Six Nations committee.”
The match was given the green light on Wednesday by competition organizers after there were no positive cases in the squad for two consecutive days.
Captain Charles Ollivon and star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont were among the 10 to previously test positive.
France leads the Six Nations after away wins over Italy and Ireland.
