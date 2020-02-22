After halftime of the scrappy match in perfect conditions, fellow backs Chris Harris and Adam Hastings also dotted down. Hastings converted his own try, his only successful kick from four attempts.
The Scots also missed at least three other try chances — one of them disallowed for a forward pass — as they ended a six-match winless run in the championship and lifted some pressure on coach Gregor Townsend, who was retained after a dismal Rugby World Cup campaign last year.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.