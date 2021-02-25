There’s a new front row of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, the Lions tighthead given his first test start in a year.
With Ryan’s return after injury against Wales in the first round, the in-form Tadhg Beirne moved from lock to blindside flanker, and Will Connors was on the openside flank.
Sexton was also injured against Wales and missed the loss to France, and Jordan Larmour was on the right wing with Keith Earls dropping to the reserves in an all-Leinster backline.
Ireland has lost its first two tournaments matches for the first time since 1998, while Italy has lost 29 consecutive tests in the competition since 2015.
Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; CJ Stander, Will Connors, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne. Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Keith Earls.
