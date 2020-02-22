But the fearless, uninhibited attitude of this revamped French side earned them a first win in Cardiff in 10 years while playing a man short for 20 minutes.

Halfway through the Six Nations, which they also haven’t won in 10 years, the French could be playing for the title on the last weekend in Paris against Ireland, which is also unbeaten. France goes to Scotland next in two weeks.

France scored three tries to two, but its defense - masterminded by former Wales defense coach Shaun Edwards - was even more incredible.

As the first half was heading into injury time, France led 17-9 with No. 8 Gregory Alldritt in the sin-bin for a professional foul. Wales had a trio of five-meter scrums but France, with wing Gael Fickou at the back of it, held. The defense on the line and rush behind the scrum also repelled everything Wales threw at it, to the point Wales cracked with a knock on.

Another big moment came in the 52nd minute. Wales had just scored to trail 17-16, and had a three-on-one. But France flyhalf Romain Ntamack stood his ground and read Nick Tompkins’ pass to pull off a 55-meter interception. Instead of losing the lead, France extended it to 24-16.

France lock Paul Willemse pulled off his own big defensive moment. Wales had another overlap meters out from the French tryline but Willemse knocked the ball down while tackling hooker Ken Owens. The action went to the TMO and Willemse risked conceding a yellow card and penalty try, but it was deemed legal.

Moments later, France tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas was yellow-carded for illegal scrummaging in front of his tryline. Demba Bamba was sent on and Fickou moved into No. 8, and they destroyed the Wales scrum to earn a relieving penalty.

Finally, flyhalf Dan Biggar scored a converted try to put Wales within four points of France with five minutes to go. In the dying seconds, Tompkins speared up the middle to the French 22, the sell-out crowd was on its feet, but France replacement hooker Camille Chat tied up the ruck ball to win the penalty and clinch the match.

Wales lost a championship match at home for the first time in more than three years.

