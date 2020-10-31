The latest defeat ratchets up the pressure on Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who replaced Warren Gatland after the World Cup in Japan.
A try by prop Rhys Carre -- his first at international level - after Scotland overthrew a lineout gave Wales a 7-6 lead at halftime at Parc y Scarlets, which was hosting Wales for the first time in 17 years.
Penalties by Finn Russell and Adam Hastings, a replacement for the injured Russell, either side of Carre’s try kept Scotland close to the Welsh and it was another penalty by captain Stuart Hogg with the final kick of the game that sealed a fourth straight win for the Scots.
They must wait to see where they finish in the standings after winning three of their five matches in the pandemic-extended championship.
Wales won only once, against perennial last-place finisher Italy.
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones became rugby’s most capped test player when he earned his 149th cap.
