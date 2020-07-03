“During the investigation, each of the players also admitted that they had agreed to exert an unlawful influence on the outcome of the game in exchange for illegal remuneration,” the governing body said in a statement.
The IIHF said its disciplinary board had taken over the case “for further review and sanctioning.”
The case involves Dynamo Molodechno’ losing to Mogilyov 6-5 in a Belarus Extraliga game.
The players have been suspended from taking part in any competition organized by the IIHF or its member federations.
