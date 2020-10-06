The long-course event’s host cities are: Beaverton, Oregon; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Indianapolis; Irvine, California; Richmond, Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; and Sarasota, Florida.
The meet will be live-streamed from the Irvine location on USA Swimming’s website and a one-hour broadcast will air on NBC on Nov. 15.
