There are now 335 horses eligible to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
Any horse not nominated during the early or late phases can become eligible through a supplemental payment due at the time of entry for each Triple Crown race. The Kentucky Derby fee is $200,000, the Preakness fee is $100,000, and the Belmont costs $50,000.
