Essomba, who was captain of his country’s boxing team, disappeared with four other boxers during the Olympic Games. Of the 37 athletes Cameroon sent to London, seven — including a swimmer and a female soccer player — never went home after completing their events. In the nine years that followed, Essomba said he sometimes struggled to reconcile his yearning for his family in Cameroon and his dream of becoming a successful boxer in the U.K.