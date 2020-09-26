The Washington Post

Being the SEC’s first Black female athletic director brings happiness tinged with sadness

Candice Storey Lee knows "there is some sadness in the sense that I know that there are some highly qualified people who just have not been afforded the opportunity that I am fortunate enough to have."
Ted Leonsis has lost three friends to suicide. He doesn’t want to lose any more.

Mental health strains are soaring during the pandemic, and Leonsis worries the problem will get worse if we don't talk about it.
(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party has met a sobering reality: A pandemic

The weekend-long party that usually surrounds the Florida-Georgia football game in Jacksonville will be muted because of the pandemic.

The Pac-12’s football season hasn’t even started and a game already has been canceled

The Cal-Washington football game has been canceled after a Golden Bears player tests positive for the coronavirus.

ESPN announces hundreds of layoffs as pandemic, cord-cutting upend sports television

ESPN went several months without any of its traditional live sports this year, while its parent company, Disney, also struggled.

NBA, players reach deal to open season Dec. 22, play 72-game schedule

The NBA and its players have reached a deal to open the 2020-21 season before Christmas, play a 72-game schedule and return to the league's traditional calendar by next fall.

Washington’s defense has been transformed from a year ago. It thinks it can play better.

The Washington Football Team's defense ranks among the NFL’s best in a few categories. The players and coaches still see room for improvement.
Packers take full advantage of short-handed 49ers in easy Thursday night win
An NFL player got possibly life-saving advice for his wife while getting treatment for an injury
NFL fines, strips Raiders of draft pick for coronavirus protocol violations
Breeders’ Cup 2020: Entries, picks, odds and start times for Saturday’s races
LeBron James seeking answers in death of sister of Cavaliers executive, a close friend
(The Washington Post)

Route concepts: When receivers get open, they didn’t do it by themselves

And sometimes, a player's main goal in running a route is to help someone else get open.
  • By Richard Johnson
  • 6 days ago

For the NBA and WNBA, a season for social justice ends with a historic push at the polls

Free from their bubbles, NBA and WNBA players continued their fight to help people vote — and to vote themselves — all the way through Election Day.

Ex-Washington cheerleaders shaken by lewd videos: ‘I don’t think they viewed us as people’

NFL team agrees to lawyers' demand for "forensic investigation" into video files.
  • Analysis
Four long shots for Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup races
Post-time favorites traditionally win less than a third of Breeders’ Cup races, making the day ripe for playing upsets.
Fox Sports college football pregame show hosts will miss Saturday’s broadcast
The hosts of Fox Sports' "Big Noon Saturday" pregame show will be held off the air "out of an abundance of caution," the network said.
Lions’ Matthew Stafford, multiple 49ers offensive players placed on teams’ covid-19 lists
Matthew Stafford’s five-day isolation as a high-risk close contact runs through Saturday and he could play Sunday at Minnesota. The 49ers placed wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and tackle Trent Williams on their list.
Diego Maradona recovering from surgery to remove blood clot in his brain
The Argentinean soccer legend, who has been managing a club team in his home country, recently turned 60.
Dwayne Haskins remains Washington’s third-string QB, but Ron Rivera hasn’t given up on him
The NFL trade deadline passed with Dwayne Haskins still with the Washington Football Team. Coach Ron Rivera says Haskins will still have opportunities to develop.
A pair of kayakers in California barely avoid being swallowed by a humpback whale
“I'm thinking: ‘I'm dead. I'm dead.’ I thought it was going to land on me,” one of the kayakers said.
