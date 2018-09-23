— Despite the record number of losses the Baltimore Orioles have endured this season, there’s one American League park where they will have a winning record in 2018: Yankee Stadium.

They beat the Yankees, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon, avoiding a sweep in this weekend’s three-game series in the Bronx in a game in which they had to account for nine innings out of the bullpen after right-hander Alex Cobb left after just four pitches with a blister on his pitching hand.

The Orioles (45-110) left New York for the final time this season with a 5-4 record at Yankee Stadium. They are 3-23 at other opposing AL East ballparks this season going into their final division road series this week in Boston.

“I mean it’s good to hear,” said Orioles right-hander Mike Wright, Jr., the first of five relievers who held the Yankees to just four hits, on the Orioles’ success in the Bronx. “Obviously it’s an AL East opponent and it’s a tough crowd to come play in front of. We battled all year and hopefully we can have more of that moving forward and going into next year.”

The Yankees — who clinched a wild-card game berth Saturday night — had just two hits after the first inning.

The Orioles rallied from a three-run first-inning deficit, scoring four runs in the sixth inning, three of those off right-handed reliever A.J. Cole.

Cole allowed two homers in the inning, a game-tying two-run shot by designated hitter Tim Beckham and a go-ahead solo blast by third baseman Renato Núñez.

Beckham recorded his third career multihomer game. His other homer was a solo shot off left-handed starter J.A. Happ in the second inning.

After the Orioles took a 4-3 lead in the sixth on Nunez’s homer — which chased Cole from the game to a chorus of boos from the home crowd — Joey Rickard doubled, moved to third on Austin Wynns’ groundout and scored on pinch hitter DJ Stewart’s sacrifice fly.

Stewart added an RBI double in the eighth off Luis Cessa. Nine of the Orioles’ 12 hits were for extra bases.