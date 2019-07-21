Asher Wojciechowski is greeted in the dugout after being pulled in the eighth inning. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Asher Wojciechowski began July on a plane heading from Columbus, Ohio, to Tampa on his way to join a Baltimore Orioles organization granting him an opportunity it didn’t last year and no team had in two seasons. He had good reason to feel sky high again Sunday.

The 30-year-old right-hander’s career day in a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox began with six hitless innings before Rafael Devers doubled off Oriole Park’s right-center wall to lead off the seventh. It was the only hit Wojciechowski allowed in 7⅓ innings, and he finished with 10 strikeouts for the Orioles’ first double-digit performance of 2019. And it gave Baltimore its first series win against Boston since Aug. 25-27, 2017.

That season marked the last time Wojciechowski pitched in the major leagues before making his Orioles debut July 2. He spent part of 2018 with Class AAA Norfolk but no time with the Orioles, opting out of his minor league deal midseason but unable to make it into the majors with another team. He spent the season’s first few months with the Class AAA affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, his eighth organization, before the Orioles acquired him for cash considerations and immediately inserted him in their major league rotation.

“To be honest, I wrote the Orioles off last year when they didn’t give me a chance,” Wojciechowski said. “The last thing I would think was to be back with the Orioles this year, but I’m happy for the opportunity. I’m happy to be here.”

He fared admirably in his first handful of starts, but none matched the dominance of Sunday. Devers was the only Boston batter to consistently make hard contact off Wojciechowski, nearly homering in the first inning, but Trey Mancini caught the ball on the warning track between two strikeouts.

Andrew Cashner made his second start for Boston after Baltimore traded him for two 17-year-old prospects eight days prior. Mancini, who homered twice Wednesday, did so again Sunday, with both shots coming off Cashner.

Chris Davis added an RBI double in the second to account for the four runs Orioles scored off their former starter in his six innings.

Wojciechowski, meanwhile, set down five straight Red Sox on strikes from the first inning to the third before hitting Brock Holt with a 2-0 pitch. He recovered mightily, and through four innings, he had already set a career high with nine strikeouts.

“It was just a great performance,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said.

Wojciechowski said he was aware of the potential feat “every inning,” saying it’s always his goal to pitch hitless frames.

Mancini said he didn’t become aware until he headed out to right field for the seventh and saw the Oriole Park scoreboard.

“I looked up, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, they haven’t gotten a hit yet,’ ” Mancini said. “And then Devers promptly hit that ball off the wall. Wojo just pitched an unbelievable game. It was so fun to play behind him.”

Devers’s double ended Wojciechowski’s pursuit of the Orioles’ first solo no-hitter in nearly 50 years, but he retired the next three Red Sox to strand Devers.

He struck out Christian Vazquez to start the eighth before walking Jackie Bradley Jr. on his 105th pitch. Hyde pulled him, and Wojciechowski received a standing ovation. Paul Fry then struck out the next two to preserve his scoreless line.

After Jonathan Villar homered in the bottom of the eighth, Mychal Givens completed the shutout and gave Wojciechowski his first major league win since Sept. 1, 2017, 22 months before the flight that gave him this chance.

“God works in mysterious ways,” Wojciechowski said. “It’s just crazy, when you try to wrap your head around it, just my career path and how it’s been and eight different organizations. But it is what it is. I’m here now, and I’m going to enjoy this one tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”