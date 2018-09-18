— The Baltimore Orioles could not put history on hold, blowing a two-run seventh-inning lead Tuesday night on their way to a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays that officially gave this year’s team a franchise record in futility.

With the setback, the Orioles lost their 108th game, the most in the club’s 65-year history, breaking the mark set by the 1988 club.

The defeat was like many others this season with the Orioles finding a way to lose, allowing four unearned runs in a seventh inning that featured the type of defensive miscues that have been abundant this year.

With 11 games left — and 10 of those contests coming against teams positioned for playoff berths — the Orioles (43-108) would tie the American League record for losses in a season set by the 2003 Detroit Tigers — who finished 43-119 — if they lose all of their remaining games.

The 1988 Orioles team might have received much more attention for its losses than this club because that squad opened the season with a big league-record 21 consecutive losses. Those Orioles were captivating losers, getting on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and they still drew fans to Memorial Stadium, even though some wore paper bags on their heads.

If Tuesday’s crowd at Camden Yards was any indication — the announced attendance of 9,096 was far, far more than the actual number of fans in the stands on what became a crisp, clear night — Baltimore’s attention has long turned elsewhere.