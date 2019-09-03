Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde argues with home plate umpire Lance Barrett after Richie Martin was called out at first on a close play in the third inning of Game 2 on Tuesday. Hyde was later tossed in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes. (Chris O'meara/Associated Press)

A long road trip and a long day came to a quick end thanks to the most efficient start the Baltimore Orioles have received in 2019, but it wasn’t enough for a doubleheader sweep at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa cruised to a season high in innings, but the Orioles’ bats backing him managed little against a collection of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers in a 2-0 loss in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Baltimore won the first game, 4-2.

Frustration with the offensive struggles boiled over in the eighth when Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after arguing a check-swing, strike-three call on pinch hitter Trey Mancini, kicking dirt on home plate amid his discourse with home plate umpire Lance Barrett.

Ynoa wasn’t announced as the Orioles’ starter until Hyde’s meeting with the media between games and had pitched only once since Aug. 23, an inning of relief against the Washington Nationals in the second game of this eight-game road trip.

He was well rested, but he didn’t need many pitches to get through the game. In his 6 ⅓ innings — his most since a career-high eight against the Rays in September 2017 — Ynoa threw only 67 pitches.

In the first game of just the third doubleheader in Tropicana Field history, lefty Ty Blach held the Rays to two runs in five innings before four relievers combined for four scoreless innings. The Orioles’ bullpen stranded the tying run in scoring position in the first three of those innings before Mark Trumbo added an insurance run with a pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth.