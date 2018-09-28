A game that began with an ovation for veteran outfielder Adam Jones and an early lead for the Baltimore Orioles on his first-inning double ended, as most of their games have this year, with a frustrating loss.

The Orioles opened their final series of the season with a 2-1 defeat to the Houston Astros, who drew a pair of walks and singled twice in the span of four batters in the eighth inning to push across the go-ahead run against reliever Tanner Scott after rookie David Hess held them to one run in seven shining innings to start the game.

[Box score: Astros 2, Orioles 1]

Hess’s performance, combined with the early spark from Jones, made it an energetic night at Camden Yards before an announced 18,434 fans. Hess stranded Jose Altuve, who led off with a bunt single, in a quick first inning, and by the time he took the mound in the second, the Orioles had their only run of the night.

Jonathan Villar singled with one out and went to second on a groundout up the middle by Trey Mancini. Then, Astros starter Gerrit Cole stepped off the mound to allow Jones to soak in a standing ovation from fans facing the possibility he won’t wear an Orioles uniform beyond this season.

Jones responded with a run-scoring double, and Hess made that lead stand up until the sixth inning, when Josh Reddick homered with two outs. Scott entered in the eighth, and Baltimore fell to 46-113.