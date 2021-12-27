The boxing world mourned the deaths of former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks and Marvelous Marvin Hagler, one of the greatest middleweights in history. Spinks, who had an easygoing personality and a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, won an Olympic gold medal and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight in 1978. Spinks lost the rematch seven months later before 72,000 fans at the New Orleans Superdome and a national television audience estimated at 90 million people. Spinks fought for the title only once after that, when he was stopped in the third round in 1981 by Larry Holmes. He finished with a record of 26-17-3.