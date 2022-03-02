The Trailblazers are 6-10 against conference opponents. Dixie State has an 8-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Abilene Christian won 64-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Cameron Steele led Abilene Christian with 23 points, and Dancell Leter led Dixie State with 15 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damien Daniels is averaging 6.1 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.
Hunter Schofield is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Trailblazers. Leter is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.