Dinar and Strike That were able to walk off the track, but Absolutely Aiden was taken off in a van. Veterinarians determined that he suffered a disarticulation of his left front fetlock, a separation of two bones at their joint. He was euthanized given the extent of the injury.
Keeneland said all three jockeys were evaluated and released, with Gaffalione cleared to race the rest of the day.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.