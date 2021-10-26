In a statement, board chair and Duke President Vincent E. Price said Greensboro “will be given thorough consideration” to remain home to the league headquarters “for years to come.” But the league’s statement also outlined criteria for interested potential cities such as being located in the Eastern time zone, access to a hub airport with accessibility to all league schools and financial considerations.
The ACC has hired the Newmark Group as independent consultant to lead the evaluation for a potential headquarters relocation. Newmark will present its analysis to the board upon completion.
Phillips, who took over for retiring John Swofford earlier this year, said the discussion is part of an overall assessment of the ACC’s structure that includes staffing along with the responsibilities and roles of the office.