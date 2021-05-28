Michael Sowers figured he was going to lead Princeton to big things his senior year before the coronavirus pandemic short-circuited those dreams. Last season, Sowers averaged 9.4 points per game (16 goals, 31 assists) as the Tigers started 5-0 and were ranked No. 3. Then the Ivies canceled the rest of the 2020 season and after some soul-searching Sowers got his degree and departed as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 302 career points (121 goals, 181 assists). He landed with the Duke Blue Devils as a graduate student for his final year of eligibility and has 35 goals and 44 assists heading into an NCAA semifinal, those dreams still alive, just in a different uniform.