ACC, SEC set to begin inter-league challenge next season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences are set to begin an annual inter-conference men’s and women’s basketball battle next season.
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge began for the men during the 2013-14 season, followed by the women a year later, and holds its final edition in January.
The shift comes amid changing media-rights landscape, with the Big Ten reaching seven-year agreements in August with Fox, CBS and NBC for the rights to league football and basketball games.
ESPN already has TV partnerships and league-specific channels for both the ACC and SEC. Every game in the men’s and women’s events will be carried on an ESPN platform.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25