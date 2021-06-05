Means had pitched at least five innings in 10 of his 11 starts, including a no-hitter May 4 against the Seattle Mariners. Entering play Saturday, the 28-year-old left-hander led the AL in WHIP and ranked second in ERA, third in batting average against and seventh in innings. His velocity, according to MLB’s Statcast data, was in the range of a typical start.
At two-thirds of an inning, Saturday’s start tied for the shortest of Means’s career. Tasked with covering 8⅓ innings after his exit, the bullpen allowed eight runs, though only three were earned.
Former Indian Adam Plutko replaced Means and retired the first five batters he faced. But an error by second baseman Stevie Wilkerson was followed by four hits among five batters, concluding with Yu Chang’s first home run of 2021, a three-run shot that put Baltimore down 7-1. Travis Lakins Sr., César Valdez and Dillon Tate then allowed a run each.
