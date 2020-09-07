Magnus Cort was third at the end of the 133-kilometer (83-mile) route which started and finished in Lido di Camaiore.
There was a crash in the final two kilometers but none of the favorites appeared to be affected.
Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Vincenzo Nibali lead a strong field at the race, which was rearranged from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday’s second stage is a 201-kilometer (125-mile) leg from Camaiore to Follonica and is also mainly flat.
The race ends next Monday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.
