Alex Cobb allowed eight hits and five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday, but the Orioles’ bullpen didn’t waiver in win over Blue Jays. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

It had been almost a year to the day since the Baltimore Orioles swept a three-game series at Camden Yards, and there’s no sense dwelling on what happened in between.

The Toronto Blue Jays showed up in Baltimore to face a team that had lost eight straight games and headed out of town Wednesday night on the wrong end of three straight galling defeats.

[Box score: Orioles 10, Blue Jays 5]

The Orioles came back from an early four-run deficit to score a 10-5 victory before an announced 11,834 and complete their first sweep since they took three games from the Seattle Mariners last Aug. 28-30.

The Blue Jays seemed to wilt on another hot August night after losing by seven runs in each of the first two games.

This one featured a little more drama on a night in which starter Alex Cobb struggled for the first time since early July and Adam Jones matched his career high with five RBI.

The Orioles had no luck for the first three innings against Blue Jays rookie left-hander Ryan Borucki, who was making his 12th big league start. He had allowed just one hit before Trey Mancini led off the fourth inning with his 20th home run of the season.

That took a small chunk out of the Blue Jays’ early four-run lead. Jones would wipe it away an inning later with his first grand slam in more than a decade.

Jones came up after the Orioles loaded the bases, jumped ahead 3-1 on the count and turned on an 82-mph change-up from Borucki that landed deep in the left field bleachers.