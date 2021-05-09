“I’m putting him in almost impossible spots,” Hyde said. “I need to start letting him start innings and give him a little bit of a breather. I feel like every time I bring him in is when we really need somebody to put the ball on the ground or pitch against the middle of their order, just because he has shown me he can wiggle his way out of innings and does a nice job with that. It just didn’t work out for us.”
Since sweeping the Red Sox in Boston in their series-opening series, the Orioles have dropped six straight games, all at home, to their American League East foe. They will try to avoid a four-game sweep in Monday night’s finale.
Both runners the Red Sox scored in the sixth belonged to Kremer, who pitched into that frame for the second straight start after doing so only once in his first eight major league outings. He allowed only two hits in the first five innings, one being Devers’s game-tying home run in the top of the second. Cedric Mullins returned the lead to Baltimore with his fifth-inning solo shot.
— Baltimore Sun
