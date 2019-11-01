State Rep. Fred Deutsch, of Florence, says people have asked him for legislation to fix the problem.

The mercy rule calls for a running clock when games get out of hand. It’s used in some South Dakota divisions, but not Class 11AA.

South Dakota High School Activities Association officials say they will recommend it again and look at the classification process.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD