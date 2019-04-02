Junior defender Garrett Ross and the Justice boys’ soccer team are still getting used to taking every opponent’s best shot. (Michael Errigo/For The Washington Post)

The Justice Wolves gathered near midfield on the pitch at Lee High in Springfield, many of them rocking in place to stay warm on the cold, wet turf. This was inarguably the lowest point of their young season thus far: the postgame meeting after a 3-0 loss Tuesday to the Lancers, which dropped them back to .500.

“We need to make this transition to being ready for everyone’s best,” Coach Dylan Forshay said to them. “Everyone’s coming out guns blazing. They want to beat us, because you guys have put us on a platform at the top.”

That platform was established last spring, when the team had a magical season. Still known as J.E.B. Stuart High before a name change this past summer, the program emerged as one to be reckoned with on the local soccer scene by winning its first district and region titles in decades before falling in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals on a sudden-death goal.

That postseason surge will be forever memorialized online in Twitter videos of raucous celebrations and in the school with some hardware in the trophy case. But it ended months ago, and Justice now faces the hard part — the follow-up.

After any memorable season, a program must decide whether to ignore its past success and focus on the current challenges or find a way to incorporate that magic into the present. Forshay decided on the latter, if only because he knew that the memories and milestones from last year wouldn’t go away easily.



“I decided to take the role of let’s embrace it and enjoy it and reflect upon how hard we worked to make that happen,” he said. “Has that worked? I don’t know. But at the end of the day it’s a good problem to have.”

The Wolves (4-4-0) have achieved mixed results so far, earning impressive wins over T.C. Williams and Yorktown but getting beaten by South Lakes, Washington-Lee and now Lee by multiple goals. On Tuesday night in Springfield, the Lancers (2-4-1) came out with more energy and held a 2-0 lead by halftime.

“Everyone really wants to beat us,” junior defender Garrett Ross said. “Every team knows that we made a name for ourselves, so if they can beat us maybe they’ll make a name for themselves, too.”

Justice lost four starters to graduation, including goalkeeper Jose Machado and leading scorer Angel Servellon Mejia, both All-Met selections. This year’s team is talented and junior-heavy, a young group that is both unfamiliar with the aftermath of success but also hungry to keep a winning tradition alive.

“In terms of handling success, a lot of them are learning right now. Because they don’t know what that feeling looks like,” Forshay said. “For the first time, when we go into the hall, people ask ‘Did you win?’ Before, at Justice or J.E.B. Stuart, the thought was that we lost last night. So it takes a mental shift.”