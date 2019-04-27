Columnist

The Eastern Conference, for so long at the mercy of both LeBron James and criticism about its junior varsity status in a West-leaning NBA, has the floor now. It doesn’t get to take over center stage because of the Golden State-Houston rematch, but as the playoffs advance to the conference semifinals, the East features four intriguing championship contenders and has an important opportunity to erase a stigma.

Even with the Warriors and Rockets on the other side of the bracket, the matchups of Milwaukee vs. Boston and Toronto vs. Philadelphia should carry significant national interest. Despite Golden State’s dominance in winning three of the past four championships, there are six teams capable of winning it all. The East has four of them, and they all possess the star power, styles of play and story lines to keep an audience engaged. True to the NBA’s current transient nature, they also come with some underlying anxiety about whether they can keep their teams together.

The urgency takes the drama to a different level. Over the next few weeks, it could become clear that the league’s balance of power is shifting, or it could be panic time for some of these teams with free agency looming in July.

The Celtics have dealt all season with rumors that Kyrie Irving might break his verbal commitment to Boston. The Raptors took a calculated risk in trading DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard, a higher-tier star, without receiving a guarantee that the mercurial Leonard would re-sign in Toronto this summer. Elton Brand, the new 76ers general manager, made in-season trades for free agents-to-be Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to expedite Philadelphia’s formerly infamous process, but it feels like the timeline is sucking the fun out of what should be an emerging team with young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Even the Bucks, who enjoyed a rather stress-free 60-win season, must feel some pressure because all-star Khris Middleton can be a free agent this summer. Milwaukee has not paid the luxury tax since 2003, but that could change next season with Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez and Nikola Mirotic in need of new contracts. With Giannis Antetokounmpo already an MVP candidate at age 24 and a team built almost to perfection around him, the Bucks must do everything within financial reason to keep their roster intact.

A deep playoff run would make those decisions easier, but they’re facing a Boston team that beat them in seven games a year ago without Irving and Gordon Hayward. Of course, the Celtics have been a difficult chemistry experiment all season. Coach Brad Stevens has so much talent at his disposal, but it’s a an enormous task to keep them happy. It’s especially challenging when many of their top players are still in their rookie contracts (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier) and trying to balance the pursuit of fame and mega-contracts with the need to sacrifice for the team.

It hasn’t helped that Irving, for all his shot-making and ballhandling genius, is still working on leadership and selflessness himself. Boston’s record slipped from 55-27 last season to 49-33 this year. Nevertheless, the Celtics have made consecutive conference finals appearances, and with James now in Los Angeles, they must feel like this is their time.

As far back as the NBA All-Star Game, stars in the Eastern Conference were anticipating this moment. The contenders watched as each beefed up their rosters before the trade deadline. They didn’t have to fret LeBron anymore. They couldn’t wait for the playoffs.

“It’s going to be something,” Simmons said back then. “There’s a chance for a real dogfight, and we’re excited about the competition.”

Said Embiid: “LeBron isn’t here anymore, but the East is back.”

After the Sixers discarded the Brooklyn Nets last week, Embiid set the agenda for his team.

“We think we can win it all,” he said.

Embiid went there despite the daily concerns about his aching knee. Philadelphia endured a rather tough five-game series against the Nets, and it’s trying to win a championship on the fly, with so many new pieces and so much uncertainty. For all the losing and patience required during former GM Sam Hinkie’s process, the Sixers are now speeding.

This is only their second year in the playoffs with Embiid and Simmons, but it feels like their run — if you can even call it that — is closer to the end than the beginning. In that sense, the Sixers may be the most dramatic example of modern team-building in the NBA. In a league of short contracts and players more interested than ever in moving around, it’s becoming impossible to execute a gradual rebuilding effort. There’s a time crunch to everything. Philadelphia is just getting started, it seems, but it had better capitalize on this star-laden creation.

The problem is, for all their talent at the top of the roster, this is still an underdeveloped team. The Sixers have a suspect bench. They also don’t have enough perimeter shooters, especially considering that Simmons is a 6-foot-10 point guard who rarely looks for his own offense outside of five feet.

The semifinal series against Toronto might turn into a referendum on Simmons. We know he’s a star. We know his combination of height, speed and leaping ability makes him one of the most tantalizing under-25 players in the league. But can a team win at the highest level with Simmons running the offense and refusing to shoot? Is he comfortable with the celebrity status of being a very good player, or does he burn to be great?

Embiid’s health will always be a question mark, and for the sake of long-term relevance, the Sixers need Simmons to develop into a consistent top-10 NBA player. He’s in the 15-20 range without a jumper, which is impressive. But he can’t settle. Sometimes, during interviews, he is so defiant about his success despite his shortcomings that he comes across as both disturbingly hardheaded and content. Toronto, which uses Leonard to hawk him, embarrassed Simmons multiple times during the regular season. It was hard for Simmons just to dribble against Leonard. Does he have the humility and skill to adjust? It’s one of the most interesting questions of the conference semifinal round.

The West is the West, with Kevin Durant performing at his peak and Steph Curry playing with flair, with Damian Lillard advancing on a 37-foot game-winner and James Harden personifying the term unguardable. But in the rising East, these could be the playoffs in which the Greek Freak takes ownership of the title of league’s best player. Or Irving could show his maturation. Or Embiid could continue to impress with his toughness. Or the Raptors, who have been among the NBA’s most consistent teams for six seasons, finally could experience a breakthrough and reach the Finals now that James isn’t around to torture them.

And while free agency could diminish some of these teams in the offseason, it could enhance others. The New York Knicks have a chance to add two maximum-salary players. The Nets can add a star to their playoff roster. The Indiana Pacers were a real contender before Victor Oladipo’s injury; he will return next season to a team that has the salary cap flexibility to make some major upgrades. And then there’s the NBA draft lottery, otherwise known as the Zion Williamson Sweepstakes. Of the six teams with the best odds to win the lottery, five are from the East. Yes, it’s indicative of how much the bottom of the conference needs to improve, but Williamson would be a breathtaking part of the solution.

The East has momentum. Now it needs to put on a show.

