Ozzie Newsome smiled Sunday night as he limped down a staircase inside M&T Bank Stadium, the frenzy from out in the stands echoing off the walls. A pair of Baltimore Ravens executives trailed Newsome, the franchise architect retiring at season’s end, the football lifer who had gained, by a harrowing margin, at least one more week inside the game. One of the executives — speaking for a locker room, an organization and an entire city — muttered to Newsome, “We got the monkey off our back.”

For the second straight season, the Ravens’ season distilled to whether their defense could make one fourth down stop. Last year, on fourth and 12 in the final minute, Baltimore yielded a 49-yard touchdown that knocked it out of the playoffs. This year, on fourth and 10 with 1:06 remaining, Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted Baker Mayfield’s quick slant, and dread inside M&T Bank Stadium turned instantly to joy.

The Ravens are AFC North champions for the first time since 2012, and someone has to do something about those 70,000 heart attacks. Baltimore’s 26-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns catapulted the Ravens into the playoffs, avenged last year’s misery and all but banished the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens’ most loathed rival, from the postseason. It happened only after Mayfield had advanced Cleveland to the edge of field goal territory, to the brink of another Baltimore heartbreak.

“Would it not be us if we didn’t end it that way?” linebacker Matthew Judon asked afterward in the locker room, holding his daughter in one arm and wearing an AFC North championship cap on his head.

No, it wouldn’t be. The Ravens stood at 4-5 on Nov. 4 after losing three straight, and during the ensuing bye week they heard about the imperiled job status of Coach John Harbaugh and discovered quarterback Joe Flacco had injured his hip. Harbaugh had won a Super Bowl with Flacco, but now he had to replace him with rookie Lamar Jackson, the electrifying Heisman Trophy winner selected as Flacco’s heir.

The Ravens’ coaching staff transformed their offense around Jackson’s strengths on the fly. The attack mixed with the Ravens’ ferocious defense to turn a team headed nowhere into a dangerous division winner that will host a playoff game Sunday against the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers, whom they defeated, 22-10, the Saturday night before Christmas.

“The hardest games to win are the ones you have to win,” Harbaugh said. “It seems like for us, you always have to win. Now you look back, and it’s a heck of an accomplishment.”

The last victory may have been the toughest. The Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 23-14 lead, and with 7:20 remaining Justin Tucker booted his third field goal, which put the Ravens ahead 26-17. Baltimore had controlled the game throughout, relying on a rushing attack that produced 296 yards, including 90 and two touchdowns from Jackson.

The comfort dissipated from there. Mayfield zipped a touchdown pass at the goal line that sliced a comfortable lead to two with 3:24 left. The out-of-town scores showed the Steelers tied with the Cincinnati Bengals, crucial information considering a Pittsburgh loss would accomplish the same thing as a Baltimore victory: redeeming the disaster of last year’s Week 17 — which, coincidentally, came against the Bengals — with a division title and a playoff berth.

As exultation turned to anxiety, the eyeballs turning to the out-of-town scoreboard for mercy found only misery: The Steelers had moved ahead 16-13. Baltimore’s offense could seal the game with an extended drive, but two rushes gained five yards, and on third down, Jackson’s option pitch deflected off Ty Montgomery’s hands and rolled on the turf. Only a fortunate bounce into Montgomery’s hands averted disaster.

“We should have finished the game off,” Jackson said. “We shouldn’t have put our defenses in that situation. I was ticked off.”

The Ravens’ defense stared across the line of scrimmage at the scariest sight in the NFL: Baker Mayfield with nothing to lose.

After their bye week, Ravens defensive players and coaches held a meeting. They reassessed their season and identified what had to change to finish the season as the NFL’s top-ranked defense. One of them, safety Eric Weddle said, was this: “Late in games, if we got the lead, we have to keep the lead, being aggressive late in games and doing what we do.”

The Ravens entered Week 17 as the NFL’s top defense in both points and yards allowed, and now they had a chance to keep a lead, with the season on the line. Mayfield took over at his own 26 with 1:49 remaining. After he missed on a slant to Breshad Perriman, the out-of-town scoreboard flashed bad news: Steelers 16, Bengals 13 had gone final. The Ravens would have to win themselves.

Mayfield hit Perriman down the right sideline for 19 yards. Two plays later, Mayfield unleashed one of the plays that makes the notion of him squaring off with Jackson for the next decade such a delicious proposition. Mayfield avoided a sack with a skip away from a pass rusher’s diving fingertip, then zipped a bullet pass to Jarvis Landy over the middle. Landry leaped to snare the ball, then cradled it with one hand. Officials ruled it incomplete, but after a review, reversed the call to give Cleveland a first down at the Baltimore 39.

A handful more yards, and Baltimore’s season would come down to a kick.

“I was worthless in the fourth quarter,” Harbaugh said. “A lot of prayer. That’s what I was doing. You know, faith. God. Thanks, God.”

Coordinator Don Martindale kept calling extreme blitzes — “zero coverage,” Weddle said, “and that’s unheard-of.” Mayfield fired three incomplete passes. With 1:06 left, Browns Coach Gregg Williams eschewed a 56-yard field goal from Greg Joseph. The Ravens needed one more stop, the one they could not get last season — or the year before, when the Steelers scored a last-minute touchdown in a decisive game.

“Last year, the fourth and 12, that’s all we’ve seen,” Judon said. “And that’s all we remember.”

Martindale called another blitz, with zone coverage behind it — to close out a game, they would be aggressive. Judon charged around the right end, right into Mayfield’s face, untouched.

In the middle of the defense, Mosley thought he saw a check that indicated he should rush the passer, and he almost started charging ahead. Then he saw Mayfield, under pressure from Judon, winding up to pass. Instead of rushed, he dropped back. Mayfield hurried a pass toward running back Duke Johnson, and it zipped straight at Mosely.

“That was the longest two-yard pass,” Mosely said. “It felt like it was in the air forever.”

Mosely’s brother, Jamey, plays at Alabama. This week, Jamey sent C.J. a pair of the gloves Crimson Tide players wore Saturday night in their College Football Playoff victory. Mosely wore them the entire game, so when he reached his hands in the air, Mayfield’s pass nestled into those Alabama gloves.

“I just heard the roar of the crowd,” Judon said. “Then I turn around, and C.J. got the ball.”

“The last two years I’ve been here flashed before my eyes,” Weddle said. “It’s what has driven us since I’ve been here, failures and tough losses. We get to this moment, and it’s our time to rise up. Holy smokes.”

The crowd exulted. Ravens swarmed the field and piled on Mosely. Jackson headed out to take two knees, after which he hurled the football into the seats. The party continued in the locker room. Players donned hats and T-shirts. Harbaugh carried a pro wrestling-style championship belt. Newsome and his lieutenants would eventually join the fray. The Ravens celebrated the removal of the monkey from their back.

“This ain’t the same old Ravens,” Weddle said. And their season is not over.