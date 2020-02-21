Much was made of Australia’s return two years on from the cheating episode in a test in Cape Town that saw Steve Smith and David Warner banned for a year, and Smith lose the captaincy, in one of cricket’s biggest scandals of recent times.

AD

Smith and Warner both played in the game at the Wanderers on Friday night and Australia was unaffected by the buildup in a supremely efficient victory. Cameron Bancroft, the other player involved in the tampering plot, is not on this tour.

AD

Warner was out for 4 on the second ball of the game in Johannesburg in a dramatic start. But after that Australia silenced the normally boisterous and occasionally hostile crowd at the Wanderers.

Smith made 45 off 32 balls to top score for Australia, but the Aussies were especially rampant with the ball.

Mitchell Starc removed South Africa captain Quinton de Kock on the third ball of the game with one that swung hugely and knocked back his middle stump.

AD

South Africa was already struggling badly at 44-4 when Agar took his hat trick in his first over into the attack.

He had Faf du Plessis (24) caught on the cover boundary off his fourth ball. Andile Phehlukwayo was out lbw next ball and failed with a DRS review. Dale Steyn edged to Australia captain Aaron Finch at slip to complete the hat trick.

AD

Finch sprinted away after the one-handed catch and celebrated with a leaping high-five with Agar.

Agar’s hat trick was the 13th in T20 internationals and he’s the second Australian man to do it. Former Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee took the first hat trick in T20s in 2007.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports