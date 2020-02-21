Agar’s wickets on Friday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg were Faf du Plessis, caught on the cover boundary, Andile Phehlukwayo lbw, and Dale Steyn caught at slip by Australia captain Aaron Finch.

The game is Australia’s first in South Africa since the ball-tampering scandal during a test series in 2018.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and fellow batsman David Warner, who were banned for 12 months for their roles in that tampering plot two years ago, are both playing in this game.

Warner was out for 4 on the second ball of the match. Smith made 45 to top score for the Aussies.

