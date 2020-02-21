JOHANNESBURG — Spin bowler Ashton Agar has taken a hat trick for Australia against South Africa in his first over of the series-opening Twenty20.

Agar’s three wickets came off his fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries as Australia had South Africa struggling badly at 44-7. Australia made 196-6.

Agar’s hat trick is the 13th in T20 internationals and he’s the second Australian to do it in T20s. Former fast bowler Brett Lee was the first man in T20s in 2007.

Agar’s wickets on Friday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg were Faf du Plessis, caught on the cover boundary, Andile Phehlukwayo lbw, and Dale Steyn caught at slip by Australia captain Aaron Finch.

The game is Australia’s first in South Africa since the ball-tampering scandal during a test series in 2018.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and fellow batsman David Warner, who were banned for 12 months for their roles in that tampering plot two years ago, are both playing in this game.

Warner was out for 4 on the second ball of the match. Smith made 45 to top score for the Aussies.

